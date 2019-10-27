{{featured_button_text}}
Richard E. Spriggs Sr.

THROOP — Richard E. Spriggs Sr., 81, of Throop, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the V.A. Medical Center in Syracuse.

He was born in Phoenix, N.Y., the son of the late Ernest and Jane Spriggs. Richard served honorably in U.S. Army from 1957-1969. Richard was a Lieutenant Colonel and a highly decorated Vietnam veteran, having received the Silver Star, three Bronze Stars, and the Purple Heart. He would continue to serve our country as an infantry officer for several years at Fort Drum and other various locations. He was a former member of the Cayuga County Veterans Chapter 704. Rick also enjoyed deer hunting and collecting just about everything. He could often be found around the house tinkering on something. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his six children, three sons, Richard (Melanie Woodvine) Spriggs Jr., Jeffrey Spriggs, and Neil (Jamaya) Randall; three daughters, Sandi (Mark) Chauvin, Bobbi-Jane Weaver, and Amber Spriggs; 20 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Cindy (Terry) MacDougal; sister-in-law, Raylene Spriggs; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife, Jacqueline (Garbutt) Spriggs; a daughter, Heather Randall; and brother, Jack Spriggs.

There are no calling hours or services at this time. He will be laid to rest with his late wife in the spring at a service in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

