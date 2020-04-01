SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Richard H. Chamberlain Jr., 73, of Skowhegan, Maine, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a short fight with cancer.

Dick was born in Binghamton, N.Y., the son of Richard H. Chamberlain and Elizabeth (Hale) Rowe on July 14, 1946. Dick married the former Bonnie Kiefer, a high school classmate, on March 13, 1971, in Weedsport, N.Y. Dick graduated from Weedsport High School, class of 1964, attended the SUNY Maritime College, and graduated from Syracuse University and the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry with a B.S. in Forest Engineering.

Dick and Bonnie moved to Maine in 1977 as Dick started work for Scott Paper as Woodlands Forest Engineering Equipment Engineer. He also worked for S.D. Warren and SAPPI as a Unit Manager, and retired as Region Manager of North West Region from Plum Creek Timber, working primarily out of the Bingham and West Forks offices, responsible for managing 450,000 acres of forest.

Dick, a member of the Naval Reserve, served active duty on the USS SAVANNAH (AOR4) from February 1971 to December 1972 as MM3 in the Engineering Department-Machinery Division during WestPac 72 deployment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}