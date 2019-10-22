{{featured_button_text}}
Richard H. Church

AUBURN — Richard H. Church, 65, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, following a brief illness.

Richard was born in Auburn on June 8, 1954. He was the son of the late Robert and Elizabeth (Wenzel) Church, of Auburn. Mr. Church was a longtime roofer and was also employed by Hammond & Irving Inc. for many years.

Richard is survived by his four children, Shawn (Cyndi) Church, Richard Church Jr., Stacey (Michael) Church, and Katie (Timothy) Alnutt, all of Auburn; his sisters, Tina (Edward) Olszewski, of Syracuse, Theresa Maher and Sandra Emmons, of Florida; his brothers, Thomas Church, of Montezuma, Herbert Church, of Florida, Donald (Sally) Bevier, of Skaneateles, and Robert (Joyce) Bevier, of Auburn; his loving grandchildren, Colby, Brett, Zachary, Tyler, Karissa, Kelsey, and Aiden; and several nieces and nephews.

Alongside his parents, Richard was predeceased by his brother, Gary Church, of Port Byron, and his beloved grandson, Rieley Noah Church, of Auburn.

Funeral arrangements are through Farrell’s Funeral Home, Inc., with a private service being held for the family.

A special thank you to Dr. Brian MacLaughlin, Dr. Rama Godishala, Dr. Joseph Graney and all the hospital staff at Auburn Community Hospital that were so kind and compassionate in the care of Richard during his recent illness.

Those desiring may send memorial contributions to Auburn Community Hospital in memory of Richard.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments