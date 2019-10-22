AUBURN — Richard H. Church, 65, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, following a brief illness.
Richard was born in Auburn on June 8, 1954. He was the son of the late Robert and Elizabeth (Wenzel) Church, of Auburn. Mr. Church was a longtime roofer and was also employed by Hammond & Irving Inc. for many years.
Richard is survived by his four children, Shawn (Cyndi) Church, Richard Church Jr., Stacey (Michael) Church, and Katie (Timothy) Alnutt, all of Auburn; his sisters, Tina (Edward) Olszewski, of Syracuse, Theresa Maher and Sandra Emmons, of Florida; his brothers, Thomas Church, of Montezuma, Herbert Church, of Florida, Donald (Sally) Bevier, of Skaneateles, and Robert (Joyce) Bevier, of Auburn; his loving grandchildren, Colby, Brett, Zachary, Tyler, Karissa, Kelsey, and Aiden; and several nieces and nephews.
Alongside his parents, Richard was predeceased by his brother, Gary Church, of Port Byron, and his beloved grandson, Rieley Noah Church, of Auburn.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral arrangements are through Farrell’s Funeral Home, Inc., with a private service being held for the family.
A special thank you to Dr. Brian MacLaughlin, Dr. Rama Godishala, Dr. Joseph Graney and all the hospital staff at Auburn Community Hospital that were so kind and compassionate in the care of Richard during his recent illness.
Those desiring may send memorial contributions to Auburn Community Hospital in memory of Richard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.