MORAVIA — Richard Henry White, age 91, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Matthew House in Auburn.
He was born to the late Willis and Eva White, of Moravia, on May 6, 1928. Dick was a lifelong resident of the Moravia/Locke area and graduated from Moravia Central School. In August 1949, he married Barbara J. Edmunds and they were blessed with 66 wonderful years of marriage, as well as the joy of raising four children together.
First and foremost his entire life was Dick’s love, experiences, and relationships with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was very active within the community most of his life. He served on the Moravia Town Board as a councilman and then went on to be the Moravia Town Supervisor for many years. He was an active member of Sylvan Masonic Lodge #41 F & AM for more than 50 years. In their early years of marriage, he and Barb enjoyed membership at the Kelloggsville Methodist Church and later in life they joined the fellowship of Christ United Methodist Church in Moravia. He retired from Hammond & Irving Co. in Auburn where he had been the production superintendent for more than 20 years.
After retiring, one of his greatest joys was being able to purchase a home at Angler’s Green in Mulberry, Fla. Here, he and Barb were blessed with many of their friends joining them to enjoy retirement together, as well as the many new friends they made. They were “snowbirds” for more than 25 years, and they were happiest when family visited. Dick volunteered as a driver for the area SCAT van when he first retired and so enjoyed visiting with all the seniors he assisted.
Mr. White’s wife, Barbara, predeceased him in 2016.
Dick is survived by his four children, Thomas (Debbi) White, of Farmington, N.Y., Laurie (Donald) Babcock, of Moravia, Terry (Bob) Green, of Locke, N.Y., and Kelly (Tony) Hart, of Auburn. His grandchildren that survive him are Stephanie (Paul) Savelli, Sherrie (Fernand) Joseph, Shannon (Brian) Taylor, Jeffrey (Emily) Green, Julie (Ken) Hand, Justin Perkins, Scott (Erica) Babcock, Nicole (Brandon) Pierce, Bryan (Jamie) White, and Adrienne Perkins; as well as 16 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Edmunds.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Christ United Methodist Church in Moravia. Family and friends will have the opportunity to visit with Dick’s family during a time of fellowship immediately following the service in the church foyer.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick’s memory may be made to Matthew House, Attn: Angela Ryan, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.
