Richard J. 'Dick' Moon, Jr.

Oct. 2, 1939 — July 17, 2020

UNION SPRINGS — Richard J. "Dick" Moon, Jr., 80, of Union Springs, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Richard, fondly known as "Sweet Richard," was born on Oct. 2, 1939, in Auburn, the oldest son of the late Richard and Ellen Walpole Moon, Sr. Richard graduated from Union Springs High School, Class of 1957. He joined the I.B.E.W. Local #1249 in 1962. Richard started his career as a lineman and retired in 2002 as a General Foreman. He had earned many accolades during his career and was responsible for instituting many of the bylaws that are still implemented to this day.

Family meant the world to him, and as an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed many activities including boating, fishing, trail guiding, trapping, as well as spending time at The American Legion Post #1107. Richard was an avid reader known for reciting his flair of poetry and wisdom; he also enjoyed a good debate amongst his siblings and those who were up for the challenge.