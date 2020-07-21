Richard J. 'Dick' Moon, Jr.
Oct. 2, 1939 — July 17, 2020
UNION SPRINGS — Richard J. "Dick" Moon, Jr., 80, of Union Springs, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Richard, fondly known as "Sweet Richard," was born on Oct. 2, 1939, in Auburn, the oldest son of the late Richard and Ellen Walpole Moon, Sr. Richard graduated from Union Springs High School, Class of 1957. He joined the I.B.E.W. Local #1249 in 1962. Richard started his career as a lineman and retired in 2002 as a General Foreman. He had earned many accolades during his career and was responsible for instituting many of the bylaws that are still implemented to this day.
Family meant the world to him, and as an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed many activities including boating, fishing, trail guiding, trapping, as well as spending time at The American Legion Post #1107. Richard was an avid reader known for reciting his flair of poetry and wisdom; he also enjoyed a good debate amongst his siblings and those who were up for the challenge.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved Terry Halcott-Moon; his three children, Nicole Moon, Richard Moon, Sara-Ellen Moon (Richard Parker), all of Auburn; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; Siblings, Nicholas Moon (Priscilla), from D.C., Michael Moon (Gail), from Albany, NY, Elaine Moon, from Wilson, NY, Mary-Ellen Gaudet (Charles), from Binghamton, NY; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at Farrell's Funeral Service Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY with facial covering and social distancing required. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 51 Grove St., Moravia, NY. Masks, social distancing and church seating limitations will be observed. Interment will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Groton, NY.
In memory of Richard memorial contributions may be considered to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021, The American Legion Post #1107, or a charity to one's choice.
