CAYUGA — Richard James Potter Sr., 74, of 7412 Connors Road, Cayuga, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse.

He was an Auburn native and life resident of the Cayuga/Union Springs area.

He was predeceased by his wife, Donna Potter, in 2008.

Richard had been employed at Harry’s Tire, Auburn, and retired from Tops Market. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Surviving are children, Richard (Heather) Potter Jr., Daniel Potter, of Arkansas, and Donna Howard, of Oswego; eight grandsons; brother, Russell Potter, of Pennsylvania; sisters, Sandy and Louise Potter, of Pennsylvania; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was also predeceased by parents, Nellie Potter and Richard Cartner.

Private services were held at the convenience of the family, with interment in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Union Springs.

Arrangements were with Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.

