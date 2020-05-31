CAYUGA — Richard James Potter Sr., 74, of 7412 Connors Road, Cayuga, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse.
He was an Auburn native and life resident of the Cayuga/Union Springs area.
He was predeceased by his wife, Donna Potter, in 2008.
Richard had been employed at Harry’s Tire, Auburn, and retired from Tops Market. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Surviving are children, Richard (Heather) Potter Jr., Daniel Potter, of Arkansas, and Donna Howard, of Oswego; eight grandsons; brother, Russell Potter, of Pennsylvania; sisters, Sandy and Louise Potter, of Pennsylvania; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was also predeceased by parents, Nellie Potter and Richard Cartner.
Private services were held at the convenience of the family, with interment in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Union Springs.
Arrangements were with Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.