OAK BROOK, Ill. — Richard Kenneth Green, 80, of Oak Brook, Ill., passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Linda and the late Pat; loving father of Rick (Nancy), Mike (Eve) Green, and Karen (Jeff) Stelmach; devoted grandfather of Carolyn (Alex Schoemann), Andrew, Julia, Jessica, and Sydney Green, Brendan, Colin, and Ally Stelmach; dear brother of Jack (Anne) Green, Ann (Jerry) Kukella, Joe (Nancy) Donovan, Will (Anne) Donovan, and the late Carolyn (late Hank) Maloney, and fond uncle of many.
Originally from Auburn, N.Y., Dick moved to the Midwest after graduating from the University of Notre Dame in 1962. He married Patricia Arch that same year. After a brief stint in Milwaukee, Dick, Pat and their growing family settled in Western Springs, Ill. In 1971, he joined his father-in-law at Blistex, Inc. in Oak Brook, eventually serving as president of the company. After Pat’s untimely passing in 2004, Dick had the great fortune of finding love for a second time. He and Linda were very happily married for nearly 12 years. He will be greatly missed by his loving family; as well as his many friends at St. John of the Cross Parish, at LaGrange Country Club, at ND football tailgates, and in Tequesta, Fla. where he spent his winters following retirement.
You have free articles remaining.
A funeral Mass was held Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs, IL.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago, 721 N. Lasalle Drive, Chicago, IL 60654 or online at catholiccharities.net.
Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.