Mr. Richard L. Palazzoli
July 18, 2020
WEEDSPORT — Mr. Richard L. Palazzoli, 74, of Weedsport, NY and Kayuta Lake, NY passed away Saturday at Upstate University Hospital from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
A United States Navy Veteran with 28 years of service in active duty and Naval Reserves. Richard had also retired from the United States Postal Service, as Postmaster in Central New York communities.
A native of Utica, New York and graduate of Utica Free Academy. He is the son of Angie Pacific Palazzoli, and the late Richard P, Palazzoli.
Richard had served aboard the USS Enterprise as a Radioman. He had received the Vietnam Service medal, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. Richard had coached Little League, was a member of the American Legion, V.F. W.; and the Lions Club. While he was a member of the Elmira Lions Club he served as Club Secretary and won the NY State Lions Miracles thru Service award. Richard was a loyal friend to many. During retirement he had traveled the world, and was a longtime hunter, fisherman, and collected vintage cars and boats.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Keller Palazzoli, of Weedsport; Mother, Angie P. Palazzoli, of New Hartford NY; Son, Richard Palazzoli, (Beth Ann Warren) of Charleston, S.C.; Granddaughter, Shelby Grace Palazzoli; two Brothers, John (Anne) Palazzoli, of Syracuse NY, David (Kathy) Palazzoli, of Clinton, NY; Several nieces, nephews and beloved canine companion and loyal friend Briar.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Auburn. A calling hour will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral mass.
On Friday, calling hours will be held at the Trainor Funeral Home, Boonville from 10 a.m. to noon, with a Mass at St Patrick's Church, Forestport, NY at 1 p.m. After the mass a Burial will take place in St. Patrick's Cemetery Constableville, NY.
Memorials may be remembered to the St. Jude's Children Hospital, Memphis TN. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St. Auburn, NY 13021.
