Mr. Richard L. Palazzoli

July 18, 2020

WEEDSPORT — Mr. Richard L. Palazzoli, 74, of Weedsport, NY and Kayuta Lake, NY passed away Saturday at Upstate University Hospital from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

A United States Navy Veteran with 28 years of service in active duty and Naval Reserves. Richard had also retired from the United States Postal Service, as Postmaster in Central New York communities.

A native of Utica, New York and graduate of Utica Free Academy. He is the son of Angie Pacific Palazzoli, and the late Richard P, Palazzoli.

Richard had served aboard the USS Enterprise as a Radioman. He had received the Vietnam Service medal, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. Richard had coached Little League, was a member of the American Legion, V.F. W.; and the Lions Club. While he was a member of the Elmira Lions Club he served as Club Secretary and won the NY State Lions Miracles thru Service award. Richard was a loyal friend to many. During retirement he had traveled the world, and was a longtime hunter, fisherman, and collected vintage cars and boats.