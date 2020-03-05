OWASCO — Richard O. Hale, 88, of Owasco, N.Y., passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, after a long illness.

He served his country and enjoyed an eventful military career from 1949-1986 and was especially fond of the years he flew as a pilot.

He is survived by his wife, Georgia (Switzer) Hale, of Owasco; brother, David Howe, of Maryland; daughter, Virginia Hale O’Neill and her husband, John O’Neill, of Cranston, R.I.; daughter, Cindy Hale Morreale and her husband, Joe Morreale, of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Shannon O’Neill, Jonathan Morreale, Alexander O’Neill, and Haley Morreale.

Calling hours will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, in the Owasco Reformed Church, 5105 NY-38A, Owasco, NY, with a service to follow at 11 a.m.

Donations in memory of Richard may be made to the Owasco Reformed Church.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

