INVERNESS, Fla. — Richard Thomas Mapley, 75, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Richard was born in Auburn, N.Y., and raised in Port Byron and was a graduate of Port Byron High School. He retired from UPS as a truck driver after 33 years of service at the Syracuse, N.Y. location. He retired to Florida where he would spend the winter season with his wife, Delores Mapley, and their beloved dog, Peewee. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing card games, gathering and talking, boat rides and could never miss a good auction.

He is survived by his four sons, Richard C., of Cato, N.Y., Michael (Kim), of Portage Lake, Maine, Daniel, of Cato, N.Y., and William (Jen), of Cato, N.Y. He is also survived by many siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews, along with stepchildren and members of Delores’s family with whom he became very close.

Richard was predeceased by his wife, Delores (April 13, 2018); parents, Wilbur and Doris Mapley, of Port Byron, N.Y., and grandsons, Cody and Andrew Mapley, both of Cato, N.Y.

Richard will be missed and was loved by many friends and family members.

No services are scheduled at this time.

