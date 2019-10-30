{{featured_button_text}}
Rita M. Martin

AUBURN — Rita M. Martin, 84, of Auburn, passed away on Oct. 25, 2019, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Rita was born in Hazelton, Pa., on Aug. 24, 1935 to the late Paul and Mary Connelly Sheerin. She was employed for many years at General Electric and was also an LPN with Auburn Community Hospital. She enjoyed crocheting and was an animal lover. She also liked doing crossword puzzles and attending garage sales. Rita had a generous heart and made many contributions to various organizations. Most of all, she loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rita is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Jeff Leone) Martin and Margaret (Bill) Corey; her sons, Jimmy (Lisa) Martin, Patrick Martin, and Michael (Colleen) Martin; her grandchildren, Madison, Jessica, Josh, Noah, Kira, Tim, Meghan, Rebecca, and Ryan Martin, and Tyler, Kristopher, Mitchell, and Lyndsay Corey; 15 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Rita was predeceased by her siblings, Paul Sheerin, Kathleen Weston, and Phyllis Sheerin.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in Holy Family Church, Auburn.

Donations in Rita’s name may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

