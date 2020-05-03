Robert A. Holbein

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OWASCO — Robert Alan Holbein, 89, of North Road, Owasco, passed away peacefully at Auburn Hospital on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Al was born on April 19, 1931, the son of Walter Wm. Holbein and Viola Gray Holbein in Guilderland, N.Y. After graduating Skaneateles High School in 1949, he went on to study at Cornell School of Agriculture, and then returned to the family farm. In addition to working full time at Deveau Ford Tractor and later Main & Pinckney, the work and management of the farm was his lifelong passion; a tribute to his outstanding work ethic.

He was known for his mischievous good humor and his ready and distinctive laugh could be heard across a crowd. He would help anyone who asked and his quiet wisdom was often sought after by family and friends. In retirement, Al spent time maple sugaring, woodworking, and traveling with his wife.

Alan was predeceased by his loving and patient wife, Shirley Schneider Holbein, and survived by four children, Greg Holbein (Julie), Jeff Holbein (Sally), Jonathan Holbein (Deb), and Heidi Levin (Paul). In addition, he is survived by 12 grandchildren, Verity, Robin, Heather, Matthew, Elisabeth, Sarah, Katie, Laurel, Holly, Sam, Nate, and Abby, and seven great-grandchildren, Ajanae, Ryleigh, Noah, Brooklynn, Landon, Taheim, and Akira.