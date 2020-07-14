× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert 'Bob' E. Slade

July 9, 2020 — March 13, 1943

PALM BAY, Fla. — Robert "Bob" E. Slade, 77, of Eldron Boulevard, Palm Bay, Fla., died on July 9, 2020 at his residence unexpectedly from a short illness. Born March 13, 1943 in Cortland Memorial Hospital, Cortland, NY, he was son of parents Howard and Norma.

He retired from a culminating sales career at Walter's Chevrolet in October 2003; started his retired life as a seasonal Florida Snowbird until 2017 when they permanently lived in Palm Bay, Fla.

Bob will be remembered by many for local car sales, endless jokes, and big heart. He took great pride in kids, grandkids, great-grand-daughters along with contributions to the community.

A well-respected man in the Moravia and Palm Bay communities, he participated in Moravia Fire Department or Four Town Ambulance, Moravia Car Club, The Methodist Churches, a member of the Moravia Grange.

He was a hobbiest as a furniture refinisher, buyer/seller of wood-working tools, furniture and bikes and liked spending time with his family. He touched many lives making a long lasting impression on all!