Robert 'Bob' E. Slade
July 9, 2020 — March 13, 1943
PALM BAY, Fla. — Robert "Bob" E. Slade, 77, of Eldron Boulevard, Palm Bay, Fla., died on July 9, 2020 at his residence unexpectedly from a short illness. Born March 13, 1943 in Cortland Memorial Hospital, Cortland, NY, he was son of parents Howard and Norma.
He retired from a culminating sales career at Walter's Chevrolet in October 2003; started his retired life as a seasonal Florida Snowbird until 2017 when they permanently lived in Palm Bay, Fla.
Bob will be remembered by many for local car sales, endless jokes, and big heart. He took great pride in kids, grandkids, great-grand-daughters along with contributions to the community.
A well-respected man in the Moravia and Palm Bay communities, he participated in Moravia Fire Department or Four Town Ambulance, Moravia Car Club, The Methodist Churches, a member of the Moravia Grange.
He was a hobbiest as a furniture refinisher, buyer/seller of wood-working tools, furniture and bikes and liked spending time with his family. He touched many lives making a long lasting impression on all!
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Hill Slade, of 56 years; son, Dennis (Edna) Slade, of Merritt Island, Fla.; daughter, Susan (Rajiv) Yakhmi, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; grandchildren: Marion (Tricia), Morgan, Brett and great-grand-daughters: Amy, Brielle and Emily. Sisters: Sharon (Ernest) Newberry, Marjorie Harvey, Donna Rockhill, and (predeceased) Nancy (Gerry) Reynolds. Funeral services will be private due to the pandemic.
Both he and Barbara's contributions to the Sebastian United Methodist Church Thrift Shop where they donated furniture that they refinished over the years will be missed.
Contributions may be made to either the Moravia Fire Department or Four Town Ambulance or organization of your choice.
