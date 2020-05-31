Robert (Bob) Larose

He is the loving father of Richard (Lauren), Donald (Colleen), David and Linda (David) DeBerardinis; proud grandfather of Jennifer (Dan), Brian (Emily), Robert (Kate), Jaime, Andrew, and Anna; great-grandfather of Clare, Tommy, Wyatt, and Quinn; brother of Mary (Chuck) Warter and the late Jeanne (Al) Salva, and Donald (Mary Ellen) Larose; cousin of Sister Diane and Carol Muldoon, and survived by many nieces and nephews.

Bob will fondly be remembered by his family and friends as a devoted husband and father, with the remarkable ability to find humor in almost any situation. He was employed as a salesman for Hallmark Cards for 35 years. He often recalled stories of serving as an MP in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a respected coach of youth football, baseball, and softball in the Webster community for many years, coaching all four of his children. He was also an avid Yankees and New York Giants fan.