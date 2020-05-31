WEBSTER — Robert (Bob) Larose passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at St. Ann’s Nursing Home in Rochester, N.Y. He was 88 years old.
Bob was born in 1932 in Auburn, N.Y., and was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Kathryn Ainey Larose.
He is the loving father of Richard (Lauren), Donald (Colleen), David and Linda (David) DeBerardinis; proud grandfather of Jennifer (Dan), Brian (Emily), Robert (Kate), Jaime, Andrew, and Anna; great-grandfather of Clare, Tommy, Wyatt, and Quinn; brother of Mary (Chuck) Warter and the late Jeanne (Al) Salva, and Donald (Mary Ellen) Larose; cousin of Sister Diane and Carol Muldoon, and survived by many nieces and nephews.
Bob will fondly be remembered by his family and friends as a devoted husband and father, with the remarkable ability to find humor in almost any situation. He was employed as a salesman for Hallmark Cards for 35 years. He often recalled stories of serving as an MP in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a respected coach of youth football, baseball, and softball in the Webster community for many years, coaching all four of his children. He was also an avid Yankees and New York Giants fan.
A private service will be held at White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford, N.Y.
Arrangements are with Willard H. Scott Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.