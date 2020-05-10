SKANEATELES — Robert “Bob” Manning Atkinson, 64, of Skaneateles, passed peacefully on May 4, 2020, in the loving presence of his family.
Bob was predeceased by his father, Lowell “Pete” Atkinson, and his mother, Elinor.
Bob was a life resident of Skaneateles and a graduate of Skaneateles High School. He received a degree in business administration from Syracuse University. This degree served him well when he assumed the presidency of Sunnycrest Precast of Auburn in 1988 after the retirement of his father. Bob expanded the company from a modest size into the large, well respected business it is today. Bob was the past president of the NYS Concrete Burial Vault Association for many years.
A devoted family man, Bob’s love of his family had no boundaries and that love inspired his involvement in the community. He was the president of Skaneateles Early Childhood Center for several years, overseeing their expansion and the relocation into their current facility. He then transitioned into active service as a Boy Scout den leader, traveling with his son and troop on many adventures. Bob was active as a local baseball and basketball coach for his son and daughter. When the children transitioned to a higher level of play, Bob was seen on the sidelines carrying his camera, another life passion, capturing the perfect action shot. Bob’s images were often seen in the local newspaper. The Atkinson family made wonderful memories boating on Skaneateles Lake and vacationing in Cape May where Bob also enjoyed summer vacations as a child. A perfect evening after work would entail a nice grilled meal, glass of fine Cabernet, and the company of his family while watching an exciting sporting event.
You may not have known Bob personally, but he may have touched your life when you suffered the loss of a loved one. Sunnycrest is the local manufacturer of concrete burial vaults and he likely served you with respectful, behind the scenes, care.
Bob, you are missed.
Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 28 years, Beth Slater Atkinson; son, James Manning and daughter, Hannah Marie, all of Skaneateles. Bob and Beth met at a party, made a plan to watch the Syracuse-Georgetown game, and Bob was known to say that he knew that he would marry Beth from the moment he met her on March 3, 1990. He is also survived by the Slater family including father and mother-in-law, James and Dianne; sister-in-law, Jill (Albert) Teramana, and nephews, Shane and Wesley, all of Ohio. He is survived by Nugget, the dog he resisted getting for years but never knew he needed and Lulu.
Burial and services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Upstate Golisano Hospital, www.upstatefoundation.org/ghcdonate.
