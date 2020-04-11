× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OWASCO — Robert “Bob” N. Abbott Jr., 84, of Owasco, passed away at his home with his family by his side on April 7, 2020.

Mr. Abbott was born on Feb. 20, 1936 in Binghamton, N.Y., to the late Robert and Helen Srnka Abbott. He proudly served in the United States Navy 1954-1958, and in the Naval Reserve 1958-1962. Bob enjoyed vintage aircrafts, war stories, golfing, gardening, hunting, and in his younger years, roller skating. Bob was an active member of The First Baptist Church of Interlaken, serving as deacon, trustee, and bus driver for the church’s bus ministry. He most recently attended The United Church of Auburn.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marlene; his children, April (Tom) Bender, Daniel Abbott, and Laura (Kristina) Abbott; his grandchildren, Daniel, Lauren, Luke, Michael, and Kimberly (Jereme Davis) Bender; his great-grandchildren, Jacob and Evelyn Davis; his sisters, Alyce Severson and Roberta “Bobbie” Perkins; many nieces and nephews who were very dear to him; and his beloved dog, Teddy.

Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Lynch.

A service was held privately for the family.

Donations in memory of Bob may be made to the Owasco Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Abbott, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.