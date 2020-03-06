DOVER, Del. — Robert (Bob) Sine, of Dover, Del., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Seasons Hospice in Christiana Hospital. He was 71.
Bob was born on Sept. 18, 1948, in Auburn, N.Y., to the late C. Donald and Ellen Sine. He graduated from Port Byron High School in 1966 and went on to Auburn Community College. Enlisted in the U.S. Army in July of 1968 and served until September 1971. He retired from U.S. Post Office after working there for 27 years. Bob was a member of Post 257 John Cool American Legion, worked as a volunteer in Bayhealth Hospital Kent Campus in Dover, Del.; also a member of Mended Hearts of Central Delaware, Chapter 255. He served as the Mayor of Cheswold for six years and also was a member of the Cheswold Town Council.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Lorraine; son, Robert Jr. and daughter-in-law, LaDawn Sine; two grandsons who were the light of his life, Michael and Benjamin Sine.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at Faries Funeral Home, 29 S. Main St., Smyrna, DE, with memorial service at 8 p.m. Also services at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Veterans Cemetery in Bear, Del.
In lieu of flowers, family suggest donation to Autism Delaware or the American Heart Association.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com.
