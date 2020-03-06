Robert (Bob) Sine

Bob was born on Sept. 18, 1948, in Auburn, N.Y., to the late C. Donald and Ellen Sine. He graduated from Port Byron High School in 1966 and went on to Auburn Community College. Enlisted in the U.S. Army in July of 1968 and served until September 1971. He retired from U.S. Post Office after working there for 27 years. Bob was a member of Post 257 John Cool American Legion, worked as a volunteer in Bayhealth Hospital Kent Campus in Dover, Del.; also a member of Mended Hearts of Central Delaware, Chapter 255. He served as the Mayor of Cheswold for six years and also was a member of the Cheswold Town Council.