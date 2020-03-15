AUBURN — Robert C. Wayne went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020, surrounded by loving family members.

He was born on May 18, 1938 to the late Emma Martin and Delancey Wayne Sr. He proudly served as a corporal, honored to be a U.S. Marine elite guard, standing for military burials in Arlington Cemetery and official high-level parades.

After his discharge from the Marines, he joined the Xerox Corporation. Upon retirement he worked in the Wayne family business, doing construction work, heating and plumbing.

Bob’s many interests included outdoor sports, hunting, computer technology, helping many people with computer issues and education. He was a devoted family man involved in the lives of a large extended family. As a longtime member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Moravia, he served in several capacities and on their board.

He is survived by his daughters, Lori (Doug) Silva and Jenifer Wayne; his brother, DeLancey; sisters, Mary Ann Pearce and Cynthia (Steve) Myers; sisters-in-law, Doris, Pat, and Nancy Wayne-Augst. There are six grandchildren, Bruce and Tyler Smith, Stephen and Robert Lamont, Dean and Amy Silva; two great-grandchildren; and many treasured nieces and nephews.