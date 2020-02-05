Robert Colbert

Bob was born in Auburn on Oct. 27, 1935, to the late William and Dorothy (Taylor) Colbert. He graduated from Union Springs High School, class of 1953, and was a U.S. Army veteran having served from 1955 to 1957 in Rapid City, S.D. Following his service he worked as a carpenter, and also built his family home. He then was employed as a New York State corrections officer, retiring after 35 years. Bob enjoyed his coffee time at the West End McDonalds, listening to country music, camping, watching old westerns and loved John Wayne. He even had an extensive movie collection and knowledge he loved to share. Most importantly, Bob was always willing to help out anyone in need.