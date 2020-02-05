AURELIUS — Robert Colbert, 84, the husband of the late Carol Pratt Colbert, of Turnpike Road, Aurelius, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at his home.
Bob was born in Auburn on Oct. 27, 1935, to the late William and Dorothy (Taylor) Colbert. He graduated from Union Springs High School, class of 1953, and was a U.S. Army veteran having served from 1955 to 1957 in Rapid City, S.D. Following his service he worked as a carpenter, and also built his family home. He then was employed as a New York State corrections officer, retiring after 35 years. Bob enjoyed his coffee time at the West End McDonalds, listening to country music, camping, watching old westerns and loved John Wayne. He even had an extensive movie collection and knowledge he loved to share. Most importantly, Bob was always willing to help out anyone in need.
He is survived by his children, Colleen (Rick) Saxton, Robin (Eddie) DeVellis, Scott (Lorie) Colbert, Melody (Mark) Vanacore, Penny (David) Colbert-Medina, and Jennifer Colbert; grandchildren, Eric (Sara) Saxton, Andrea (Al) Saxton-Woodard, Joey DeVellis, Amanda Colbert (Bryan), Jason (Carly) Colbert, Ben (Amanda) Vanacore, Samantha Vanacore and Roothland, Carla and Sophia Medina, and Kailee Greene; great-grandchildren, Natalee and Noah Woodard, Olivia, Charlotte, and Reed Robert Buck, Finn Robert Saxton, and Evalynn Vanacore; brother, Terry (Trudy) Colbert; and sisters-in-law, Marylou (Monte) Courter and Betsy (Bob) Lamphere.
In addition to his parents, and Carol, his wife of 59 years, Bob was predeceased by his siblings, Gary Colbert and Donna Passarello
Bob dearly loved his family and appreciated his caregivers, especially Lori, David, and Samantha for their dedication over the long haul.
Friends are invited to join the family for a service to be offered at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service.
Contributions may be made in memory of Bob to the Aurelius or Cayuga Volunteer Fire Departments; the Cayuga Methodist Church Campership Fund; or to a charity of your choice.
To offer condolences, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.
