SKANEATELES — Robert D. Stebbins passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Robert was born April 10, 1936, in Auburn, and was a lifelong resident of Skaneateles. There, he made a simple and respectable life with his wife, Jane, and their two sons, David and Mark.

Robert graduated from Skaneateles High School in 1953. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957. Bob graduated from technical school in Chicago and eventually carved out a career with GE (and eventually Lockheed Martin) as an electronics technician. In retirement, Bob enjoyed working for the Skaneateles Central School District and for Onondaga County at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery and Carpenters Brook Fish Hatchery.

Bob enjoyed working with the local Boy Scouts and he was also a member of the Auburn Kiwanis Club. Throughout his life, he took great pride in his village and in the small farm he kept at the outskirts of town. He was happiest, however, when spending time with family and friends.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jane Pierce Stebbins; his sons, David (Bobbi), of Seneca Falls, N.Y., and Mark Stebbins, of Skaneateles, N.Y.; two grandsons, Ryan Stebbins, of Portland, Ore., and Thomas Stebbins, of Seneca Falls, N.Y.