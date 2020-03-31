AUBURN — Robert E. (Joker) Hunter, MPA, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

He was born and lived most of his life Auburn, the son of Edward and Kathryn (Deering) Hunter.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, John Hunter, and sister, Lynne (Hunter) Carey.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Hunter, they were married for 58 years. He is also survived by his five children, Rhonda (Ron) Whiting, of Lititz, Pa., David (Paulina) Hunter, of Richmond, Va., Terry (Bill) Hopkins, of Camillus, N.Y., Debbie (Bob) Buckborough, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Andy (Andrea) Hunter, of Rochester, N.Y. He leaves behind nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; several nieces and cousins.

Bob’s life was full of love and laughter. His hobbies included making people laugh and meeting new people. He had an incredible talent for remembering people’s names and how they met.

Bob had a love for learning. He went back to college a little later in life to complete his bachelor’s degree at LeMoyne College and then continued and earned a master’s in public administration from Syracuse University at the Maxwell School.