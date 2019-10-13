{{featured_button_text}}

Robert E. Kelley, 88, of Alport St., passed away at home on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.

Family and friends may call 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Butler-Savannah Cemetery.

Robert was born Aug. 17, 1931 in the Town of Victory, a son to Norris H. Kelley and his wife Jennie V. Combes. He worked at various jobs throughout the years but mostly at Sylvania Electric in Seneca Falls for 35 years.

Robert was predeceased by his wife, Bertha I. Kelley, after 60 years of marriage, where most of those years were spent in South Butler. He is survived by two sons, Thane Robert Kelley of Spring Branch, Texas and Kim Dale Kelley of Orlando, Florida; daughter, Rhonda Sue Kelley Taeger of Clermont, Florida; three grandchildren, Trevor Kelley of Long Branch, New Jersey, Megan Kelley of Anchorage, Alaska and Trace Taeger of Winter Garden, Florida.

