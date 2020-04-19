Robert E. Wood

Bob was born in Auburn, the son of Harold and Dorothy Ellison Wood. He was a high school graduate of the Auburn Schools. He was an honorable discharge from U.S. Army; he served in the Korean War from 1951-1953. In February 1955, Bob joined the ranks of the New York State Police serving more than 23 years of service retiring in July 1978 as a Zone Sergeant. After retirement, Bob became security supervisor of the RG&E Ginna Nuclear Plant from July 1978 until December of 1993. He loved fishing, playing golf, and being with family and friends. He also enjoyed writing poems, telling jokes and stories. Bob was a member of the original Old Man’s Breakfast Club at the Family Restaurant. He held memberships with the Retired Troopers Association, and the Auburn KWVA.