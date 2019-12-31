{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Francis Westfall

SENECA FALLS — Robert Francis Westfall, of Seneca Falls, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the age of 84 of complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Family and friends may attend Bob’s memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in St. Patrick’s Church, Seneca Falls. There will be no prior calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Bob was born in Geneva, N.Y. on Dec. 14, 1935, the son of Margaret and Harold (Wes) Westfall. He grew up in Geneva and graduated from DeSales High School.

Bob joined HEP Materials as their first employee and managed several different stores for the company before retiring in 1997. Retirement did not slow him down. He and his wife, Joan, ran the Haunted Hayride, a Halloween favorite, at their farm outside Auburn for several years. Later he owned Whitehead Water Service, supplying water to many homes and farms in Cayuga and Seneca counties. You could frequently see him driving his water tanker with his dog, Gilly, sitting beside him. He also was an avid golfer always willing to join his brothers in a round.

Bob married his “Angel,” Joan Gorton Giovannini, on Feb. 25, 1969, becoming the instant father to six children who he treated as his own supporting them throughout his life. Bob was a kind man who never raised his voice and took on life’s challenges with dignity and humility. Always willing to help someone with a smile, he was loved and respected by his extended family and called “friend” by those that knew him.

Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan; children, Jeff Westfall, of Boca Raton, Fla., Michael (Dee) Westfall, of Geneva, David (Erin) Giovannini, of Aberdeen, S.D., Daniel (Patrica) Giovannini, of Constantia, N.Y., Paul Giovannini, of Seneca Falls, Carol (Stanley) Burlingame, of Cayuga, and Ann Giovannini, of Seneca Falls; 10 grandchildren, Jennifer, Kathryne, Jamie, Adam, Nikki, Abby, David, Samantha, Riley, and Jessie; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, David (Michellen), Daniel (Donna), and Stephen (Mary) Westfall; three sisters, Ann Van Auken, Mary Jane (David) Cole, and Ellen (Stephen) Lynch; one sister-in-law, Kathy Westfall, of Florida; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret and Harold Westfall; one brother, Richard; daughter, Claudia Castaldi; grandson, Daniel, and brother-in-law, Billy Van Auken.

Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.

