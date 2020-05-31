Robert H. Joyce

A native of Union Springs, he graduated from Union Springs High School where he excelled at several sports, especially baseball. Bob enlisted in the United States Navy where he served at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Newport, R.I. After leaving the Navy, Bob was employed as a successful salesman until his retirement. He was known for his kindness and caring, especially for his family. He always made time to travel across New York State to his granddaughter’s events, from music to sports.