SKANEATELES — Robert H. Joyce, 80, of Skaneateles, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, after an extended illness.
A native of Union Springs, he graduated from Union Springs High School where he excelled at several sports, especially baseball. Bob enlisted in the United States Navy where he served at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Newport, R.I. After leaving the Navy, Bob was employed as a successful salesman until his retirement. He was known for his kindness and caring, especially for his family. He always made time to travel across New York State to his granddaughter’s events, from music to sports.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Betty Fitzgerald Joyce; his daughters, Jacquie (Chris) Kowalczyk and Donna Lee; his beloved grandchildren, Sydney, Bailey, and Riley Kowalczyk, Greg, Matt, Megan (Hans) Vogt, and Michelle Lee; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Larry (Joan) Joyce, and niece, Alison (John) Nardiello.
A very special thank you to the staff at The Commons at St. Anthony, especially the third floor staff for their compassionate care.
Service and burial will be private.
Donations in his memory can be made to The Commons on St. Anthony, 3 St. Anthony St., Auburn, NY 13021, attention Amy Feeney.
Arrangements are with Ryan Funeral Home, Marcellus.
