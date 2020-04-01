AUBURN — Robert J. Coleman Sr., 74, of Auburn, formerly of Mottville, passed away on March 29, 2020, at the Commons on St. Anthony with his loving wife by his side.

Robert was born on Jan. 27, 1946, and was one of eight children.

He was predeceased by his parents, William and Margaret Coleman; his two sisters, Ruth Hartch and Beverly Morrill; his sisters-in-law, Hazel Coleman and Joanie Coleman, and his son, Jerry Coleman.

Surviving him is his loving wife of 53 years, Leona Coleman, and his two sons, Robert Coleman Jr. and Thomas (Amy) Coleman. He is also survived by his siblings, Edward (Elsie) Coleman, Joe Coleman, Harold (Linda) Coleman, Charlie Coleman, and Mary Norman, and brother-in-law, Jim Morrill. He leaves behind his loving grandchildren, Felicia Coleman (Tristan Freier), Joshua Coleman, Joshua Chiarilli, Allison Coleman, and Jacob Coleman, and two great grandchildren, Colton and Maveryk.

Bob was formerly employed at Marcellus School District and Fox Auto Dealership. He was a former member of the Mottville Vol. Fire Department.

The family would appreciate any contributions to be made in Robert’s name to diabetes research and awareness.

A celebration of his life will held at a later date.