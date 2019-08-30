CATO — Robert J. Gillmore, 85, of Cato, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Commons at St. Anthony, surrounded by his family.
He was born at home in the town of Conquest, son of the late Forest Gillmore and Mildred Thomas Gillmore; he was born on Nov. 23, 1933. He enjoyed antique tractors, spending time at camp on Duck Lake, and traveling with friends. He graduated from CMCS in 1952. Prior to retirement he was employed as a union boilermaker; as well as worked at Taber Motors in Cato.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Pamela Cuddy; a daughter-in-law, Karen Gillmore; and brothers, Herbert Gillmore and Gilbert Gillmore.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy Roberts Gillmore; sons, Michael (Patricia) Gillmore, of Liverpool, David Gillmore, of Sebring, Fla., and James (Kathy) Gillmore, of Duck Lake; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cato Union Cemetery.
