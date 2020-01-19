AUBURN — Mr. Robert J. Kahl, 83, of Schwartz Towers, Auburn, died on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.

Mr. Kahl was born in Auburn on Feb. 11, 1936, the son of Joseph Robert and Helen Malone Kahl. As a lifelong member of the community, he had coached both Pop Warner football and Little League baseball. He was also a member the Board of Directors for Auburn Community Baseball at Falcon Park. Mr. Kahl was an avid golfer and was a former member of Auburn Country Club. He had retired from Julius Kraft Co. after many years as a salesman. In 1993, Industrial Distribution magazine had named him salesperson of the year.

Mr. Kahl was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Kahl, in 2016, and his sister, Eileen Casper.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

He is survived by his two children, Patricia L. Festa, of Auburn, and Michael Kahl (Sandra), of Sarasota, Fla.; grandchildren, Kristin Swartz (Thomas), of Auburn, Carl Festa Jr., of Wooster, Ohio, Michael Kahl, of Chicago, Ill., and James Kahl, of Atlanta, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Camden, Nolan and Gavin Swartz; niece and nephews, Catherine Bushnell (David), of Auburn, John and Joseph Casper, of Salem, Ark.; and his team of special friends and caregivers.

Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.