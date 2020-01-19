AUBURN — Mr. Robert J. Kahl, 83, of Schwartz Towers, Auburn, died on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.
Mr. Kahl was born in Auburn on Feb. 11, 1936, the son of Joseph Robert and Helen Malone Kahl. As a lifelong member of the community, he had coached both Pop Warner football and Little League baseball. He was also a member the Board of Directors for Auburn Community Baseball at Falcon Park. Mr. Kahl was an avid golfer and was a former member of Auburn Country Club. He had retired from Julius Kraft Co. after many years as a salesman. In 1993, Industrial Distribution magazine had named him salesperson of the year.
Mr. Kahl was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Kahl, in 2016, and his sister, Eileen Casper.
He is survived by his two children, Patricia L. Festa, of Auburn, and Michael Kahl (Sandra), of Sarasota, Fla.; grandchildren, Kristin Swartz (Thomas), of Auburn, Carl Festa Jr., of Wooster, Ohio, Michael Kahl, of Chicago, Ill., and James Kahl, of Atlanta, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Camden, Nolan and Gavin Swartz; niece and nephews, Catherine Bushnell (David), of Auburn, John and Joseph Casper, of Salem, Ark.; and his team of special friends and caregivers.
Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Kahl’s name may be made to Unity House, 100 Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021, Attn: Kelly Buck.
Arrangements are with Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.