Robert J. Purcell Jr.

He was the son of the late Robert Sr. and Alice Jackson Purcell. Bob was a general contractor for many years and the proud owner of R.J. Purcell Jr. Construction. He was an avid NASCAR fan and especially loved watching Jeff Burton and later on, Martin Truex Jr. He was also a New York Giants fan and chided a very good friend about victories over the Dallas Cowboys anytime he could. Bob loved country music, was an amazing cook, and enjoyed working on his truck or helping others fix their vehicles. He was a caring and giving soul who was always quick to lend a hand to those in need. Bob’s time was best spent with family and friends and he would always have an Old Milwaukee Light beer in hand and a smile on his face for those he cherished. Bob also enjoyed gardening, especially growing tomatoes each year. No one who stopped by to visit or say hello left without a tomato or two in the summer.