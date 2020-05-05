AUBURN — Robert J. Purcell Jr., 64, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
He was the son of the late Robert Sr. and Alice Jackson Purcell. Bob was a general contractor for many years and the proud owner of R.J. Purcell Jr. Construction. He was an avid NASCAR fan and especially loved watching Jeff Burton and later on, Martin Truex Jr. He was also a New York Giants fan and chided a very good friend about victories over the Dallas Cowboys anytime he could. Bob loved country music, was an amazing cook, and enjoyed working on his truck or helping others fix their vehicles. He was a caring and giving soul who was always quick to lend a hand to those in need. Bob’s time was best spent with family and friends and he would always have an Old Milwaukee Light beer in hand and a smile on his face for those he cherished. Bob also enjoyed gardening, especially growing tomatoes each year. No one who stopped by to visit or say hello left without a tomato or two in the summer.
Bob met the love of his life, Cindy in high school, attracting her with his Elvis-like handsome face. They married in 1972, and while the marriage didn’t last a lifetime, their love did. They got back together in the early 1990s and have been side by side ever since. His, now adult children, would often joke with him about who his favorite was and his eyes always fell to Cindy with love and deep admiration.
He is survived by his soulmate, Cindy Purcell; his daughter, Angela (Matthew) Purcell-Bolha; son, Robert Purcell III; daughter, Nikki Baker, and son, Rocky (Michelle) Purcell; brothers, William Purcell Sr., Henry (Beth) Purcell, and Paul (Karen) Bovee Sr.; sister, Goldie Leone; brother-in-law, Lee Cordway; seven grandchildren, Mikayla Purcell-Bolha, Arianna, Isaiah, Jaydyn, and Chayce Baker, Lucas and Colin Purcell; a special niece, Carrie Peters. He is also survived by aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his beloved sister, Susan Cordway.
The world lost a loving and caring soul, but the heavens will shine brighter forevermore.
The services will be held privately for the family.
Contributions may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, at secure.pva.org, in memory of Robert J. Purcell Jr.
Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.
