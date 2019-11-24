MARCELLUS — Robert J. Wilson, 88, of Marcellus, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Loretto Health and Rehabilitation in Syracuse surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Auburn, N.Y., to the late George and Mary Wilson. Robert graduated in 1949 from Holy Family High School, Auburn, and was in the 1953 graduating class at Le Moyne College.
Over his 44 year professional career, he spent 17 years in public accounting with National Certified Public Accounting Firms of Hurdman & Cranston, and Haskins & Sells, and 27 years with Agway, Inc. in various audit, finance, and accounting management positions and special assignments. He also was involved in several accounting and finance professional organizations, including FEI, IMA, IIA, NAAC, and ACFE, and held various local, state, national, and international offices in these organizations.
Robert’s community involvement covered a wide spectrum - 25 years on the Board of Directors for Catholic Charities, Onondaga County Child Abuse Council, Syracuse Catholic Diocesan Pastoral Council, St. Francis Xavier Church Trustee, Marcellus Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services, and Marcellus Fire Department Member and Officer, Marcellus American Legion Ralph Share Post 297 Member and former Commander, Finance Officer, and Chaplain, Onondaga County American Legion Adjutant and Vice Commander; Village of Marcellus Trustee and Senior Housing Alternatives Chair, LeMoyne College Alumni Board and Accounting Advisory Board, Marcellus Historical Society, Marcellus Optimists Club Member/Officer and former Lieutenant Governor of the New York State Optimists.
Robert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Kay Reid Wilson; his son, David (Patti); grandchildren, Reid and Sabrina; two sisters, Sister Mary Brendan RSM, and Dolores (Ed) Maroney; niece, Maureen Maroney; and several cousins.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, with an American Legion service to follow at 6 p.m., both to be held at Ryan Funeral Home, 44 E. Main St., Marcellus. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, in St. Francis Xavier Church, Marcellus. Interment will be in the Onondaga County Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Robert has directed an anatomical gift to SUNY Upstate Medical University for advancement of medical education and research. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Robert J. Wilson to St. Francis Xavier Church, P.O. Box 177, Marcellus, NY 13108 or Marcellus American Legion Ralph Share Post 297, P.O. Box 3, Marcellus, NY 13108.
