PHOENIX, Ariz. — Robert Joseph Klem, 65, formerly of Auburn, died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz., following a long battle with Multiple Myeloma.
Born in Rochester, N.Y., on March 18, 1954, the son of Gerard and Alice Klem, he was a graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School and Cayuga County Community College. He was a member of the Auburn Players Community Theatre group, acting in productions of “The Mousetrap” and “The Time of Your Life.” Locally, Bob was employed by General Products in Union Springs, before moving to Phoenix in 1979. In Phoenix, he was employed by the Phoenix Public Library and CopperPoint Insurance Companies. Bob was a walking encyclopedia on the Beatles, loved rock and roll music, and enjoyed reading and watching sports and movies. He especially enjoyed old-time comedy, including Jerry Lewis, the Marx Brothers, and Three Stooges.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, and his brothers, Jim and David.
He is survived by his sister, Nancy Koran (Bob), of Bethesda, Md., and his brothers, Don (Barbara), of Auburn, Ken, of Garner, N.C., Bernie (Kay), of Dalton, Mass., and Joe (Jean), of Arlington, Va. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the International Myeloma Foundation or the Hearing Loss Association of America.
Condolences can be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.
