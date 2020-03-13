Robert Joseph Klem

Born in Rochester, N.Y., on March 18, 1954, the son of Gerard and Alice Klem, he was a graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School and Cayuga County Community College. He was a member of the Auburn Players Community Theatre group, acting in productions of “The Mousetrap” and “The Time of Your Life.” Locally, Bob was employed by General Products in Union Springs, before moving to Phoenix in 1979. In Phoenix, he was employed by the Phoenix Public Library and CopperPoint Insurance Companies. Bob was a walking encyclopedia on the Beatles, loved rock and roll music, and enjoyed reading and watching sports and movies. He especially enjoyed old-time comedy, including Jerry Lewis, the Marx Brothers, and Three Stooges.