Robert L. Cotler
AUBURN — Robert L. Colter, 75, of the Boyle Center, died Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born in Jackson Heights, N.Y. and was an avid aviator and writer. He is survived by his son, Jonas, as well as two grandchildren. Arrangements are through the Cheche Funeral Home, Inc.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Cotler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.