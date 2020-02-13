AUBURN — Robert Louis Tonzi, 87, of Lake Avenue, Auburn, passed away Feb. 11, 2020, at The Commons on St. Anthony Street.

Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Louis and Christine Vicciarelli Tonzi. Robert was a graduate of Holy Family High School and Auburn Community College. He was a four year Navy veteran serving his country during the Korean War. Bob coached local basketball and baseball for many years and enjoyed Notre Dame football and watching the Yankees. He was an avid golfer and was a member of Highland Park Golf Club for more than 55 years. Bob was employed with NYSEG for 35 years and was a communicant of both St. Alphonsus Church and St. Mary’s Church.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lois (Maloney) Tonzi; two children, Sean (Joanne) Tonzi and Therese Tonzi; a sister, Barbara (Jim) Stracuzzi; two grandchildren, Michael and Erin Tonzi; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by an infant son, Michael; an infant daughter, Maria; a brother, James Tonzi, and sister-in-law, Teddi Tonzi.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Langham Funeral Home, LLC. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary’s Church with burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.