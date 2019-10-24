WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Robert Michael (Mike) Lewis, 67, of Woodbridge, Va., died Aug. 14, 2019, in the care of Halquist Memorial Inpatient Center in Arlington, Va., after a long battle with metastatic melanoma.
He was born March 23, 1952 in Auburn, N.Y., to the late Robert Post Lewis and late Margaret Mary Graney Lewis.
Mike attended ROTC at the University of Delaware, Newark, Del., after which he was commissioned in the U.S. Army and served as a military intelligence officer until he entered Syracuse University School of Law, Syracuse, N.Y. After achieving his law degree, Mike was admitted to the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps. During his time in the JAG Corps, Mike had various legal assignments at locations throughout the Department of the Army. He was chosen to attend the Environmental Law program at George Washington University, Washington, D.C., and ultimately specialized in that field. As a senior officer Mike received recognition as a consummate litigation attorney and often served as a mentor to attorneys entering the JAG Corps. He retired from military service in 1998, as a Lieutenant Colonel, after 24 years of service. Mike continued his commitment to environmental law as a civilian Department of the Army Senior Litigation Attorney until 2014. Mike retired after 40 years of dedicated government service in order to enjoy civilian life full time.
Mike was an adventurous traveler who took surfing and mountain biking trips to places like Ecuador, Morocco, and Mexico. He enjoyed fly fishing, mountain bike riding, camping, and lounging on his back deck watching crew races on the Occoquan River. He was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, and loyal friend. His fellow officers and co-workers knew him to have an incredible legal mind and the utmost personal integrity. His passing will be felt by all that knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rosemary Slebodnik Lewis; brothers, Charles Lewis (Nancy), of Skaneateles, N.Y., and David Lewis (Lyn), of Homer, Alaska; a sister, Ann Lewis Shaw (Robert), of Auburn, N.Y. and a brother, Thomas Lewis (Jean), of Auburn, N.Y.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Sacred Heart Church, Melrose Road, Auburn. He will be inurned in Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
Memorial donations can be made to ACTS (Action in Community Through Service), P.O. Box 74, Dumfries, VA 22026 or to the Wounded Warrior Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate).
