AUBURN — Robert P. Lee, 82, husband of the late Sheila Stetson Lee, formerly of Auburn, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Beechtree Center for Rehabilitation, Ithaca.

Born in Autryville, N.C., Bob was enlisted in the Army National Guard in the late 1950s. He enjoyed his career as a long-haul truck driver for Owl Wire and Cable of Canastota.

He is survived by one son, Robert P. Lee Jr. (Cheryl), of Graham, N.C.; daughters, Shelley Sawran (Mike), of Auburn, and Brenda Salico (David), of Union Springs; five grandchildren, Jamie Boglione (Mike), Michael Sawran (Mary Beth), Justin Sawran, Abby Salico, and Macy Salico; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Perry and Hattie Elizabeth Raynor Lee, and his wife, Sheila, Bob was predeceased by one sister, Lillie Jackson, and nephew, Myron Jackson.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

To offer condolences, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.

Service information

Dec 10
Burial
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
10:00AM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
4170 Percival Road
Columbia, SC 29229
