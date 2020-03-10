Robert P. Secaur

Bob worked hard to provide for his big family and early in his career did a little bartending at the Sicz Club, where he also enjoyed Friday night bowling. When he moved to Marcellus, he rode the Onondaga Coach bus to work in Syracuse almost every day and sat in the front seat so he could chat with the bus driver, his brother, Bill.

Even in retirement, Bob worked part-time at West Hill Golf Course in Camillus, N.Y., where he enjoyed the occasional round of golf, even sinking a hole-in-one. He also worked at the Carrier Dome, where he became a loyal fan of the Syracuse Orangemen basketball team. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Biddy, often including their best friend, Evelyn Mizro, who completed the three amigos. During part of their retirement, Bob and Biddy lived in Binghamton, N.Y., near their daughter, Beth. Bob loved to go to Tioga Downs Casino and had the golden touch on the slot machines there.

Bob was the true family man and devoted his life to his wife and children and grandchildren. His world was complete when he knew that all was well with his family. He was unabashedly proud of his children and would tell everyone about their accomplishments. Having a big family came in handy for the many moves, from Frances Street to Anna Street in Auburn, and then to Marcellus and Binghamton, and Winston-Salem.