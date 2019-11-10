CAMILLUS — Robert (Robby) B. Hole Jr., 74, formerly of Auburn, passed away peacefully after years of struggling with many ailments.
He has two brothers, David (Joani) and Richard (Debbie); sister, Buffie (Ray). He leaves behind many nieces and nephews that he adores and misses so very much, and always will. Robby also leaves behind his best friend of 45+ years, Richard Pook, of Glasgow, Ky., and Richard’s wife, Brenda, who was like a sister to Robert. His children include a daughter and best friend, Ann-Marie Carnicelli; grandchildren, Rachel and Joe Carnicelli; also a son, Robert E. Hole; and grandchildren, Bobby Nathan and Natalie Jane Hole.
Robby was tragically predeceased by his beloved daughter, Amy Jane Hole.
Robert, Jr. was the son of the late Robert B. and Barbara S. Hole, formerly of Auburn and later of Hilton Head, S.C.
Family and friends may gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in the Fort Hill Cemetery Chapel, 19 Fort St., Auburn, NY 13021. The burial will follow at 1 p.m. in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn.
