POUGHKEEPSIE — Robert Ross Chapman, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home with his family on Friday, May 29, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 8, 1934, to William Chapman and Dorothy Farrington Chapman (both deceased). He had five siblings, Richard Chapman (deceased), Ronald Chapman (deceased), John Ashby, Garrie Ashby (deceased), and Lou Ann Elliott.
His greatest accomplishment in life was being an amazing father and husband. He married the love of his life, Marilyn Shields on July 17, 1954. They were married for over 65 years and had three daughters, Debra Chapman, Joann Stackhouse, and Catherine Kunkel.
Robert had a long and distinguished military career with the New York Army National Guard that began with his enlistment in 1952 and ended with his retirement in 1992. During his 40 years of military service, he was promoted through the enlisted ranks to the position of Command Sergeant Major at the age of 32 years old and later was appointed Chief Warrant Officer Two. At his retirement, he was a Chief Warrant Officer Four, the highest Warrant Officer rank available in the military service.
He was also a Federal Technician with the National Guard Technician Program at the New York State Armory in Auburn, N.Y., and in 1977, was transferred to the position of Facility Supervisor for the Logistics Division of the United States Property and Fiscal Office at Camp Smith, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., where he served until his retirement from the National Guard Technician Program on Dec. 30, 1989. After retiring from the National Guard Technician Program, Robert served as a HUB Superintendent with the NYS Division of Military and Naval Affairs from 1990 until his retirement in 1999.
During his military career, he received various awards and medals such as the Army Service Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement medal, NYS Aid to Civil Authority medal, NYS Military Commendation medal, and the NYS Humane Service medal.
He was also the Secretary/Treasurer of the Auburn Bowling Association from 1970-1978. He was a member of the ABA 700 Club and in 1987; he was inducted in the Auburn Bowling Association Hall of Fame for Distinguished Service.
He was a charter member of Elks Lodge 2609 in Wappingers Falls, N.Y., and was elected Elk of the Year in 1988. For seven years, he was the editor of the Elks Lodge monthly newspaper. In addition, he was the President of Honoco, Inc. Homeowners Association from 1998-2001, while he and his wife, Marilyn lived on Cayuga Lake in Aurora, N.Y.
Robert is survived by his wife, Marilyn Chapman; his daughters, Debra Chapman (Dominick Tesoriero), Joann Stackhouse (Dale Stackhouse), and Catherine Kunkel (David Kunkel); his grandchildren, Schuyler Ferrara, Luciano Ferrara, Nicholas Kunkel, and Cassandra Kunkel; his great-granddaughter, Audriana Taber; his brother, John Ashby (Joan Ashby); his sister, Lou Ann Elliott (Tom Elliott), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the current situation, a small family only gathering will take place upon his cremation. Later in the year, a service will be planned in Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery for family and friends to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made on his behalf to the American Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
