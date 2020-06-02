× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

POUGHKEEPSIE — Robert Ross Chapman, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home with his family on Friday, May 29, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 8, 1934, to William Chapman and Dorothy Farrington Chapman (both deceased). He had five siblings, Richard Chapman (deceased), Ronald Chapman (deceased), John Ashby, Garrie Ashby (deceased), and Lou Ann Elliott.

His greatest accomplishment in life was being an amazing father and husband. He married the love of his life, Marilyn Shields on July 17, 1954. They were married for over 65 years and had three daughters, Debra Chapman, Joann Stackhouse, and Catherine Kunkel.

Robert had a long and distinguished military career with the New York Army National Guard that began with his enlistment in 1952 and ended with his retirement in 1992. During his 40 years of military service, he was promoted through the enlisted ranks to the position of Command Sergeant Major at the age of 32 years old and later was appointed Chief Warrant Officer Two. At his retirement, he was a Chief Warrant Officer Four, the highest Warrant Officer rank available in the military service.