Robert S. Marciniec
0 entries

Robert S. Marciniec

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — Robert S. Marciniec, 87, of Auburn, passed away March 29, 2020, at Auburn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mr. Marciniec was born in Auburn on May 10, 1932, to the late Stanley and Anna Rath Marciniec. Robert proudly served his country while in the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the UNC and enjoyed watching many SU games there. Robert was also an avid Boston Red Sox fan.

Robert is survived by his son, Robert “Jerry” (Joanne Nombis) Marciniec; his son-in-law, Jim Blair, and his grandchildren, Sarah Baker, Molly Blair, and Matthew Blair.

Along with his parents, Robert was predeceased by his wife, Jane Marciniec, and his daughter, Maryanne Blair.

A graveside service will be held privately for the family, with a memorial service to be celebrated at a later date.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Marciniec as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News