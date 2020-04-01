AUBURN — Robert S. Marciniec, 87, of Auburn, passed away March 29, 2020, at Auburn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mr. Marciniec was born in Auburn on May 10, 1932, to the late Stanley and Anna Rath Marciniec. Robert proudly served his country while in the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the UNC and enjoyed watching many SU games there. Robert was also an avid Boston Red Sox fan.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert is survived by his son, Robert “Jerry” (Joanne Nombis) Marciniec; his son-in-law, Jim Blair, and his grandchildren, Sarah Baker, Molly Blair, and Matthew Blair.

Along with his parents, Robert was predeceased by his wife, Jane Marciniec, and his daughter, Maryanne Blair.

A graveside service will be held privately for the family, with a memorial service to be celebrated at a later date.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Marciniec as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.