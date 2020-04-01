AUBURN — Robert S. Marciniec, 87, of Auburn, passed away March 29, 2020, at Auburn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Marciniec was born in Auburn on May 10, 1932, to the late Stanley and Anna Rath Marciniec. Robert proudly served his country while in the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the UNC and enjoyed watching many SU games there. Robert was also an avid Boston Red Sox fan.
You have free articles remaining.
Robert is survived by his son, Robert “Jerry” (Joanne Nombis) Marciniec; his son-in-law, Jim Blair, and his grandchildren, Sarah Baker, Molly Blair, and Matthew Blair.
Along with his parents, Robert was predeceased by his wife, Jane Marciniec, and his daughter, Maryanne Blair.
A graveside service will be held privately for the family, with a memorial service to be celebrated at a later date.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.