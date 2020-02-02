AUBURN — Robert W. Dennett, 79, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.

He worked in the glass business for 30 years at Cayuga Glass Co. Bob was a veteran in the United States Navy and loved to travel. He spent most of his time watching NASCAR racing. He loved to take walks at Owasco Lake with his great-granddaughter, Julie.

Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Liz Telvock Dennett; his two daughters, Terri (Mike) DePew and Kim Marciano; a granddaughter that was like a daughter to him, Jen Benham; his brother, Dave (Maryann) Dennett; his sister, Sue (Glen) Bellac; and seven grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Following Bob’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Donations in Bob’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

