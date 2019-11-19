AUBURN — Robert W. Dutcher, 90, formerly of Montezuma, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the Commons on St. Anthony.
Mr. Dutcher was born in Coxsackie, N.Y., on Jan. 5, 1929, to the late Lawrence and Isabell Warrick Dutcher. Robert proudly served his country with the United States Navy from 1947-1951. He was a dairy farmer for many years and retired from the Cayuga County Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator.
He was active in local politics and an advocate for education as he served on the Port Byron School Board for 10 years. He was an avid reader, hunter, and collector of rifles. He and his wife enjoyed dancing with the Spinning Wheels Square Dance Club and traveling in their motorhome visiting family.
Robert is survived by his loving children, Lee (Michael) Dutcher, Linda (Glynn) English, Laura (Glenn) Harriger, and Lisa (James) Emerson; his sister, Marjorie Ellinwood; his brother, Lawrence (Donala) Dutcher; his grandchildren, Jessica (Yifeng) Lin, Kyle Harriger, Jordyn Harriger, Megan Emerson, and Nathaniel English; and his great-granddaughters, Zoey and Savannah Lin.
In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his wife, Shirley Baker Dutcher; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Ruth Dutcher, and his brother-in-law, Bruce Ellinwood.
Calling hours were previously held at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A graveside service will be celebrated in the spring.
Donations in Robert’s memory may be made to the Weedsport Ambulance Fund, 8892 South St., Weedsport, NY 13166 or Jordan Ambulance, 1 North Hamilton St., Jordan, NY 13080.
