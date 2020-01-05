WEEDSPORT — Robert W. Hook, 85, of Weedsport, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 1, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.
Born in Auburn on July 14, 1934, Robert was the son of the late Arthur “Carl” and Martiel Blaisdell Hook. Robert retired in 2019 after 23 years as Brutus Town Judge and was previously employed by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Department as a deputy and the Village of Weedsport as a police officer. He also worked for Carrier Corporation. Robert was a lifetime member and treasurer of the Weedsport Fire Department and a member of the Masons. He was an avid gun collector and a member of the Rod and Gun Club.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Martiel (John) Stoecker and Amy (Jeffrey) Hickok; his grandchildren, Heather (James) McEnelly, Chelsea (Brett) Leonard, Michelle Stoecker, Jacob and Noah Hickok; and his great-grandchildren, Liam, Seth, Evan McEnelly, and Aubrey Leonard.
Calling hours for Robert will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in Weedsport First Presbyterian Church, 8871 South Seneca St., Weedsport. A memorial service will be held immediately following calling hours at 5 p.m. in the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Weedsport Fire Department or the First Presbyterian Church in Weedsport.
