AUBURN — Robert W. Reed (affectionately known as Buzz), 87, passed away peacefully in Auburn, on Dec. 12, 2019.
Bob was born Jan. 29, 1932, and was the eldest of three sons of Raymond and Dorothy Reed. Bob served in the Air Force and later went on to be a supervisor in the New York Telephone Company, and a city code enforcement officer.
Bob was predeceased by his loving wife of 54 years, Mabel; his two brothers, Jack and Charles (Chappy); brothers-in-law, George Hillier and Harvey, and sister-in-law, Edith.
Bob is survived by his five children, Mark (Debbie) Reed, Robyn (Wes) Carr, Janice (Rich) Sarnicola, Gary (Lori) Reed, and Ryan (Kim) Reed; six grandchildren, Shawn (Erin) Reed, Erin Reed, Lauren Reed, Joe Carr, Brady Reed, and Matthew Reed; five great-grandchildren, Kylie, Cara, Tyler, Aiden, and Evan. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Susan Reed, Linda Reed, and Jean Hillier; and several nephews, John Reed, Chris Reed, Sean Reed, Casey Reed, and Howard Hillier.
Bob’s family would like to thank the 2nd floor staff at the Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn for all their dedication, kindness, and compassion given to our father during his stay there.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn, with services immediately following. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
For further information on the full life that Bob lived, please see https://www.whitechapelfh.com.
