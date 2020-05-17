PORT BYRON — Roberta M. Green, 78, of Port Byron, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at University Hospital, Syracuse.
Roberta was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y., the daughter of Burt and Martha Bartlett Guy. She was active in the Port Byron Senior Citizens, The Lock 52 Historical Society, and the Port Byron Library. She was employed for many years with the Port Byron HSBC and Marine Midland Banks. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her loving husband, Martin (Marty) Green; grandchildren, Thomas Lipiska Jr. and Miranda Lipiska; a sister, Patricia (Michael) Boehly; and son-in-law, Thomas Lipiska Sr.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Kelly Green Lipiska; grandson, Gregory; brothers, Bill Guy and Dick Guy; and sister, Barbara Phillips.
There will be no calling hours due to Covid-19. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Contributions may be made to the Port Byron Food Pantry C/O of United Methodist Church, South Street, Port Byron, NY 13140 or the Port Byron Library, Sponable Drive, Port Byron, NY 13140.
Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, has charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made at audiounfuneralhome.com.
