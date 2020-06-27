Roberta R. "Bobbe" Rebhan
Aug. 14, 1933 — June 25, 2020
MORAVIA —Roberta R. "Bobbe" Rebhan, 86, of Moravia, passed away peacefully and went to join her husband and best friend of 59 years, "Hank," on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from her home.
Roberta was born Aug. 14, 1933 in Binghamton, the daughter of the late Jesse and Geraldine (Carpenter) Barber.
She was employed as a bus driver for the Southern Cayuga Central School District for a number of years, prior to retirement.
Bobbe was a devoted farmer's wife, mom, grandmother and great grandmother, as well as an avid bow and gun hunter. A woman ahead of her time, she was an archery instructor for NYS and taught bow-hunting classes to many children. She was a past member of the King Ferry Volunteer Fire Department, serving with the Fire Police, and was a multi-talented artist, sculptor and painter. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed the beauty of nature from her tree stand.
Bobbe was predeceased by her husband, Henry K. "Hank" Rebhan, in 2012 and by her brother, Sam Barber.
She is survived by her children Debra Scott (George), of Moravia, Michael Rebhan, of Rifle, CO, and Karsi Crysler (Ronald), of Moravia; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many, many dear friends.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Dr., Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements are with the Shurtleff Funeral Home, Genoa.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.