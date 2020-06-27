× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roberta R. "Bobbe" Rebhan

Aug. 14, 1933 — June 25, 2020

MORAVIA —Roberta R. "Bobbe" Rebhan, 86, of Moravia, passed away peacefully and went to join her husband and best friend of 59 years, "Hank," on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from her home.

Roberta was born Aug. 14, 1933 in Binghamton, the daughter of the late Jesse and Geraldine (Carpenter) Barber.

She was employed as a bus driver for the Southern Cayuga Central School District for a number of years, prior to retirement.

Bobbe was a devoted farmer's wife, mom, grandmother and great grandmother, as well as an avid bow and gun hunter. A woman ahead of her time, she was an archery instructor for NYS and taught bow-hunting classes to many children. She was a past member of the King Ferry Volunteer Fire Department, serving with the Fire Police, and was a multi-talented artist, sculptor and painter. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed the beauty of nature from her tree stand.

Bobbe was predeceased by her husband, Henry K. "Hank" Rebhan, in 2012 and by her brother, Sam Barber.