AUBURN — Robin Marie Blair, 53, of Auburn, passed away Aug. 5, 2019, with her family by her side at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of Frank (Joe) and Judy (Maude) MacNaught Lattimore. She enjoyed being by the water especially with her family at her second home in Naples, Fla. She loved warm weather and a good glass of wine with lifelong friends. Robin had a captivating personality with blue eyes and a radiant smile that was remembered and loved by everyone she met. Robin was a graduate of Auburn High School class of 1983 and attended Cayuga Community College. She retired from the Auburn School District and was employed at del Lago Resort and Casino. Robin obtained her real estate license and practiced in the Auburn and surrounding areas for many years.
In addition to her parents, Robin is survived by her daughters, Lauren Woods and her husband, Michael, and Natalie Blair, and their father, Don Blair; her brothers, Mark Lattimore and his wife, Tammy, and Joseph P. (JP) Lattimore and his wife, Lisa; and by her loving extended family.
She was predeceased by Paul W. Lattimore and Betty C. Lattimore, and Marshall D. and Ellen (Louise) Mealus MacNaught.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in Sacred Heart Church, with a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.
