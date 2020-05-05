× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AUBURN — Roderic D. Spingler went to sing with the angels on May 1, 2020, one month shy of his 88th birthday.

He was the youngest son of the late Roy and Elsie (Lansbury) Spingler and loving husband of Barbara R. Spingler.

Rod lived on Depot Road his entire life and worked the family farm alongside his father for many years. While working on the farm, he had an independent truck route, delivering milk for local farmers and apples for Owen Orchard. He also worked for Main & Pinckney, Sennett Sales, and at CNY Bottle Company for 18 years, retiring in 1995.

He was a volunteer for many years for the Ward O-Hara Agricultural Museum and loved sharing his “good ole days” stories with all the visitors. He was also a member of the Sennett Federated Church, serving on various boards and sang in the choir; he was also a member of the Sennett Volunteer Fire Department and a very active member of the National Barbershop Harmony Society for 50 years through the local Auburn Lakelanders Chorus and various quartets. His strong bass voice will be surely missed.