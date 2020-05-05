AUBURN — Roderic D. Spingler went to sing with the angels on May 1, 2020, one month shy of his 88th birthday.
He was the youngest son of the late Roy and Elsie (Lansbury) Spingler and loving husband of Barbara R. Spingler.
Rod lived on Depot Road his entire life and worked the family farm alongside his father for many years. While working on the farm, he had an independent truck route, delivering milk for local farmers and apples for Owen Orchard. He also worked for Main & Pinckney, Sennett Sales, and at CNY Bottle Company for 18 years, retiring in 1995.
He was a volunteer for many years for the Ward O-Hara Agricultural Museum and loved sharing his “good ole days” stories with all the visitors. He was also a member of the Sennett Federated Church, serving on various boards and sang in the choir; he was also a member of the Sennett Volunteer Fire Department and a very active member of the National Barbershop Harmony Society for 50 years through the local Auburn Lakelanders Chorus and various quartets. His strong bass voice will be surely missed.
Other than his loving and dedicated wife of almost 66 years, he is survived by his four children, Linda (John) Zink, Marjorie Spingler, Janet (Kenny) Williams, and Richard (Kristin Bassett) Spingler. He was a proud grandpa to 11 grandchildren, Lindsey Clark, Brandon (Nicole Madlen) Hinman, Marcel (Katy Dalton), and Angelina Gremaud, Elissa (Brad) Vargason, Tyler (Tricia) Williams, Trista (Justin Ciccone) Williams, Kenneth Williams, LeAnn (Brandon Musso) Spingler, and Riley and Ryan Spingler. His 11 great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Ethan Clark, Azlynn and Kinleigh Hinman, Payton, Dean, Gracia, and Eva Vargason, Treston, Tayvinn, and Trelynd Williams will also miss him. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Jane (Reese) Spingler; a special cousin, Sharon (Bill) Plummer, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Rod was predeceased by his brothers, Donald, Warren (Sue), and Reese. Also preceding him in death was a granddaughter-in-law, Jenna Hinman.
In keeping with current guidelines, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Rod’s name to the Ward-O’Hara Agricultural Museum, the Sennett Federated Church or the Auburn SPCA.
Arrangements are by White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.