CONQUEST — Rodney James Ames Sr., 73, of Conquest, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at home after a short illness, surrounded by several family, friends, and loved ones.

He was born Dec. 19, 1946, and lived most of his life in Conquest, N.Y. Rodney attended Port Byron High School and was employed by Loft’s Country Meats of Port Byron for several years. Rodney enjoyed fishing, hunting, NASCAR, camping and sitting around the campfire with family.

He was predeceased by his longtime companion of 35 years, Marcia Wilson, of Port Byron; his parents, Lorenzo Ames Sr. and Elsie Quackenbush Ames, of Conquest; and siblings, Howard Ames, Lorenzo (Sonny) Ames, Alfred Ames, Vernon (Sharkey) Ames, Beverly VanGee, Leila Sanford, and Owen Ames.

He is survived by his children, Rodney (Michele) Ames Jr., of Auburn, Randy (Carrie) Ames, of Auburn, Christine Ames, of Auburn, and Rebecca Peterson (Jeffery Fesko), of Cato; stepchildren, Tina Wilson, of Port Byron, Tammy Rand, of Cato, Ronald (Kerry) Wilson Jr., of Port Byron, Jeanette Dierkson, of Red Creek, and Michael (Polly) Wilson, of Port Byron. He is also survived by siblings, Norma Compson, of Conquest, Leona Ames, of Port Byron, Carol Ames, of Port Byron, and Nellie Ausburn, of Cato; 21 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Services will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron. Memorial services will follow at 7:15 p.m. at funeral home.

