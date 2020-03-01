Rolfe (Rollie) Floyd III

AUBURN — Rollie Floyd passed away on Feb. 24, 2020.

He was born to Alice Landon and Rolfe Floyd Jr. on Aug. 25, 1932, in New York City. Rollie fondly remembered school years at Pomfret in Pomfret, Conn. He served in the U.S. Navy briefly. Rollie lived many places including several years in Las Vegas, Nev., Palmdale, Calif., and Arlington, Texas, before settling down in Auburn, N.Y., for the last 17 years.

Rollie was a Rotarian, a graduate of the Cayuga Leadership Program and loved being active in civic projects. He enjoyed his church, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Skaneateles, and spending time with his extended family and friends.

Rollie was preceded in death by his parents; by Lois Pamplun Floyd, the mother of five of his girls; and recently by his son-in-law, Russell Bunnell.

Rollie is survived by his daughters, Karen (Bob) Sharra, Kathy (Dan) Starnick, Cindy Bunnell, Eileen (Terry) Moore, and Patty (Joe) Pierleoni. He is also survived by Maxine Hoff and their children, daughter, Becky Britton and sons, Rick Floyd, John (Kate) Floyd, and William (Cara) Floyd; along with 14 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Rollie leaves behind his special friend, Kathryn Carlson.

Rollie made the ultimate gift of donating his body to scientific research.

A memorial service for Rollie will be held at 10 a.m. on April 18, 2020, in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. A light reception will follow.

