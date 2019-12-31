VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. — Ronald Charles Pearce, 84, of Voorheesville, N.Y., died Dec. 9, 2019, with his family, due to Alzheimer’s disease.
Ron was born on March 6, 1935 to Richard and Marjorie (Embody) Pearce and grew up on the family dairy farm, Pearceholm Farms, in Auburn, N.Y., alongside his four brothers and one sister.
Ron’s real passion was his family. He and Bobbi spent 64 years together, raising four children along the way.
Ron was predeceased by his daughter, Lynn Doris; his parents, and brothers, Carl, Jack, and Jim.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bobbi; brother, Bill (Sandra) Pearce; sister, Jean (Jake) Schmitz; sister-in-law, MaryAnn Pearce; son, Richard (Sandy) Pearce; daughters, Colleen (Greg) Badger, and Lauren (John) Furlong; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in the First United Methodist Church, 68 Maple Ave., Voorheesville. Friends and family are welcome to join us for a reception after the service in the church Social Hall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ron’s name can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org.
Arrangements are by the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Voorheesville, N.Y.
